Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,440 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of PAR Technology worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAR opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

