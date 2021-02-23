Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NYSE GDOT traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. 24,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,739. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,930,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.