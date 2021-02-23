Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

NYSE GDOT opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 858,669 shares of company stock worth $45,930,677. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

