Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.06-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.15 EPS.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,669 shares of company stock worth $45,930,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

