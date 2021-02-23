Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

