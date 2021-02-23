Greenleaf Trust Buys 194 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

