Greenleaf Trust Buys 802 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

