Greenleaf Trust Has $617,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

