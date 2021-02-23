Greenleaf Trust Purchases 140 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $550.26 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

