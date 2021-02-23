Greenleaf Trust Purchases 545 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average is $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

