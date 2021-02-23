Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $550.26 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

