Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

