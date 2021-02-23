Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,636,620. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $146.02. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,713. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

