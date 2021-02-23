GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $125,000 in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

