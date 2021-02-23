GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.