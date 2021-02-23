GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 29,349 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

