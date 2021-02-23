GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 98,749 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 574,153 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 448,500 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

