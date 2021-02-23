GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 457,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SELB. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

