Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

