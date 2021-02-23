Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.15 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,988. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

