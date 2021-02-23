Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

