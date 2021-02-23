Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Lowered by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

