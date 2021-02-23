Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of HDI traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.55. 18,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,232. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.40 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.98.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

