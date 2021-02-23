Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.