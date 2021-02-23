H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.60 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.