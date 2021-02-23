Head-To-Head Survey: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.10 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProSight Global beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

