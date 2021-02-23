Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.