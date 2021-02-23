Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.71-1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

