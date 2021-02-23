Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

