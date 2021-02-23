Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

HSII stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

