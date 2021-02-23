Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $496.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $491.78 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.13. 180,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,384. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

