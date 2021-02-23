Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $496.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $491.78 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.13. 180,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,384. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.