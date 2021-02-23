Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,116. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $705.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

