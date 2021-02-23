Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

