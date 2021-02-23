Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

HESAY stock opened at $116.68 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

