Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,001,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 5,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 614,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 246.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 254,930 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

