Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

