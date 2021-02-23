Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $507.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.