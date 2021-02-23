HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA:HOT opened at €75.55 ($88.88) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($205.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.45.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

