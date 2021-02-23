HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HFC opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

