Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Hologic worth $84,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 93.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $1,564,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $6,486,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

HOLX stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,238. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

