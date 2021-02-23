Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

