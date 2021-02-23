Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.50.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock opened at C$31.67 on Friday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$32.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.67.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

