Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

HMCBF opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

