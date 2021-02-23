Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

In other news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.