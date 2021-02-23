HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Purchases 14 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £143.08 ($186.93).

HSV opened at GBX 1,018 ($13.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,068.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,165.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

