Horizen Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Horizen has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $59.43 or 0.00117164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $641.44 million and approximately $97.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00264352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,793,012 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

