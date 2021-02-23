Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $10.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.