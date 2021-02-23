Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.63. Hoth Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 4,868 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

