Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.12. 2,083,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,946,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.