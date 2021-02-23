HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HP stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,851 shares of company stock worth $9,895,559 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

